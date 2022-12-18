Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Featured Stories
