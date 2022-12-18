Global X Blockchain ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
NYSEARCA:BKCH opened at $3.64 on Friday. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.
