Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

