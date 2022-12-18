Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Cut by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,772 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 3.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

