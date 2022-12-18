Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.00.
NYSE GLOB opened at $167.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.38.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
