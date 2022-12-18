Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSMG remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

