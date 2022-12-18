Gnosis (GNO) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $220.60 million and $2.30 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $85.19 or 0.00508976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

