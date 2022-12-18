Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $132,110.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

