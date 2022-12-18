Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
