Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

