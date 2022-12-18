Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GROY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,525,474 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.7 %

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 952,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,215. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.