Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:GSUN) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Golden Sun Education Group’s (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 19th. Golden Sun Education Group had issued 4,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $17,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Golden Sun Education Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 0.9 %

GSUN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Golden Sun Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.