Goldfinch One Day Trading Volume Hits $136,130.64 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $136,130.64 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,937,052 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.