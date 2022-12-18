Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

