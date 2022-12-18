Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRCL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 138,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.32. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

