Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRCL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of GRCL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 138,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.32. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

