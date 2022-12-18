Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 3,675,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

