Grassi Investment Management Has $305,000 Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Energy worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,061,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,672,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

