Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 285,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 187,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

