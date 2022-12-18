Grassi Investment Management Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

