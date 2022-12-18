Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 938,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,006. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

