Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 2,869,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

ETHE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 3,467,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.