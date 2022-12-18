Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of OMAB opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

