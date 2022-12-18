Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.
