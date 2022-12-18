Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in November

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $304,686.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE GOF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 605,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,929. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

