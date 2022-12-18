Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 4,677,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,797.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.56 during midday trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.
