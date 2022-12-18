Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 21.7 %

HAPP traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 160,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,045. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.47. Happiness Development Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.