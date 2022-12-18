Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 925 ($11.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

