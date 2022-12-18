Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

HOG stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $44.46. 2,541,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

