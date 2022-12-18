Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 15.1% in November

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 489,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Truist Financial lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,029. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.