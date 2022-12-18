Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

