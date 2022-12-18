HC Wainwright Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $29.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

