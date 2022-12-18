Head-To-Head Comparison: Bowlero (BOWL) and Its Peers

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.40% 75.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -21.89 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.08

Risk & Volatility

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 18 168 377 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

