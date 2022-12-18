Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares Dividend of $0.69

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.