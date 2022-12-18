Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares Dividend of $0.69

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
Shares of HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
