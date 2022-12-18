Hedera Price Tops $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $853.80 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021743 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,261.455765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04383468 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,481,603.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

