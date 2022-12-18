Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $849.06 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $849.06 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021902 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,261.455765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04383468 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,481,603.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

