HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in HEICO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HEICO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.