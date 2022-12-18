Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Update

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 14,688,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Heliogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,091.32% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO William Gross acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,612. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Heliogen by 42.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

