Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.4 %

HCCI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,236. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

