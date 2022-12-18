Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 6.9% in November

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 23,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,670,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

