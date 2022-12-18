HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0259

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $14.83 billion and approximately $2.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $880.50 or 0.05246071 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00489410 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.99 or 0.28997803 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
