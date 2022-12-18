Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

