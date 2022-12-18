HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 627,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,789. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

