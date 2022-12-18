HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 627,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
HF Foods Group Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,789. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.
