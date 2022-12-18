HI (HI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $69.79 million and approximately $547,521.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00220929 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02470994 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $739,985.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.