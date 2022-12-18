HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.