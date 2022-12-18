HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $207,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

LULU opened at $321.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

