HMS Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $431,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

