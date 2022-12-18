HMS Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

