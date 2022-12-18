HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $503.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.24.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

