HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

