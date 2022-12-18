HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

