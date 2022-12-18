holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.69 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and $218,359.27 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.48 or 0.07072210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04395372 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $214,276.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

